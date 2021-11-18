Baylor vs. Kansas State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Baylor Bears (8-2) head to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) in Big 12 play on Saturday, November 20.

Baylor has been fantastic in Year Two under Dave Aranda, surging to an 8-2 record and riding high after handing Oklahoma its first loss of the season. The Bears are ranked 20th in scoring offense (35.4) and scoring defense (19.9). This is a well-rounded team with few weaknesses, and they’re well-coached to boot.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, has been one of the better teams in college football that few people are talking about. Kansas State has won four straight games in the Big 12. The defense has been the building block, holding teams to 21.1 points per game while limiting rushing attacks to 3.4 yards per carry. If they’re able to stymie Baylor’s rushing attack and force Gerry Bohanon to throw, the Wildcats will fancy their chances at home.

Baylor has been the better team in 2021. The Bears are averaging 7.0 yards offensively and only 5.4 defensively. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are averaging 6.3 yards per play offensively and also allowing only 5.4 defensively. Both teams have solid defenses, but Baylor has the more consistent and explosive offense.

This is a potential letdown spot for Baylor after the Oklahoma win, but is that enough of a factor to make the Bears a dog in this spot? We’re not so sure. The markets have yet to properly account for the excellent job Aranda has done in Waco. Baylor is 7-3 ATS on the season and has been consistently undervalued.

Pick: Baylor ML -106