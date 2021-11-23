Bears' Andy Dalton To Start vs. Lions by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson reports that the Chicago Bears will start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thanksgiving when they head to Detroit to take on the Lions.

Matt Nagy tells reporters that Andy Dalton will start at QB on Thursday at Detroit. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) November 23, 2021

Dalton registered a 49.0 Total QBR while completing 11-of-23 passes and threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 16-13 loss against the Ravens. The 11-year veteran didn’t start the game but entered in the third quarter after Justin Fields went into the locker room with an apparent rib injury. Fields had much less success given his 9.8 Total QBR, as he completed just 4-of-11 passes for 79 yards.

With Dalton now named as the starter, Chicago’s currently a three-point road favorite. However, sharp bettors see value in the Lions as home underdogs. The total is also drawing some sharp action as it’s been bet down to as low as 41 after initially opening at 45.

