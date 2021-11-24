Bears WR Darnell Mooney Limited In Practice On Tuesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a limited participant at team practice on Tuesday due to a foot injury, per USA Today’s Alyssa Barbieri.

Mooney’s absence this week could be a massive blow with starting wide receiver Allen Robinson already a doubt to play. Mooney was also limited on Monday which may be a slight cause for concern with the Bears having a short week as they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. The wide receiver’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days and if he isn’t able to go, look for Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd to see bigger roles this week to fill in for the loss of the pass-catchers. The Bears take on the Lions on Thanksgiving day.

Chicago Bears Vs. Detroit Lions Odds

The Chicago Bears are currently three-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Thursday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.