Ben Roethlisberger will start for the Steelers on Sunday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ben Roethlisberger will start for the Steelers on Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Roethlisberger missed the game last Sunday against the Lions due to testing positive for COVID-19. He has been out 10 days and is not showing any symptoms and is thus eligible to play Sunday night versus the Chargers. However, the Steelers are playing it safe, and Roethlisberger will not travel with the rest of the team to Los Angeles.

The Steelers’ offense has been a question mark all season, and that may not change Sunday with Roethlisberger unable to practice all week. Some more good news for the Steelers is that they will have wide receiver Chase Claypool back. Claypool missed the game versus the Lions due to a toe injury. That good news may be offset, though, as several defensive stars will miss this contest for the Steelers. T.J. Watt is out for the game with hip and knee injuries, while Minkah Fitzpatrick is out due to being placed in the COVID-19 protocols, and Joe Haden is out with a foot injury.

The Steelers are five-point underdogs (-110) versus the Chargers on Sunday and are +198 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 47.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.