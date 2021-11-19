Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday, November 19 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’ve got nine games to look forward to in the NBA on Friday as we kick off another weekend on the hardwood. There are a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

James Harden Over 26.5 Points (-108)

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has had a slow start to the new NBA season as he is averaging his lowest points per game in nearly a decade at just 20.3. He has looked slightly better as of late with 39, 24, and 27 point outbursts in three of his past four games. Harden looks to be adjusting to the new foul-calling the NBA initiated during the offseason. Tonight might be the right spot to back Harden as teammate Kevin Durant has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. The Orlando Magic will come to town and rank 22nd in points per game allowed at 109.3. With much more volume coming his way and a soft defensive matchup, it’s hard not to like someone as gifted as Harden in this spot. Take the nine-time All-Star to cash his over on Friday night against the Magic.

Josh Giddey Under 10.5 Points (-122)

There’s a bit of juice to this number, but Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey hasn’t done much to prove himself worthy of this high of a scoring total. The rookie has shined with his ability to rebound and assist, but his scoring still seems to be a work in progress. He is just 4-10 to the over on this number in 14 games, including six straight unders before his 14 point performance in his previous game. Giddey is a solid player who looks to have serious potential in the NBA, but his scoring package isn’t quite deserving of totals like this. Take the rookie to stay under this number on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

