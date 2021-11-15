Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday, November 15 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Friday night brings us 11 games set to tip-off an always busy start-to-the-weekend NBA slate. We’ve got two player props that we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking from tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight,

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Harrison Barnes Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-115)

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes has continued to put up strong numbers in what’s been a career year thus far in his tenth NBA season. He has dominated both the rebounds and scoring output for the Kings, and this number doesn’t seem to respect that. Barnes has combined for 24 points and rebounds in 12 of 13 games this season which makes this total incredibly low and a must-bet based on his volume and rebounding capability, with Marvin Bagley III out of the rotation. Back the Kings forwards on a low total that he should breeze by with ease on Monday night against the lowly Detroit Pistons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 21.5 Points (-104)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to blossom in his fourth NBA season and is flourishing as the focal point of the Thunder offense. He is also finding plenty of consistency as he is 8-2 to the over on this total in his past ten games, including his previous three outings. His new jump shot form seems to be working wonders, and after a bit of struggle from the perimeter to open the year, it’s beginning to look more comfortable as he has already cashed in at least four triples in three games this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is slowly becoming a bonafide elite scorer in the NBA, and this number doesn’t give credit to him as such. Take the guard to beat this number in Monday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.