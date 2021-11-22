Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday, November 22 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve got ten games on Monday to kick off a new week on the hardwood! There are a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight,

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Myles Turner To Record 8+ Rebounds (+116)

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner may be in for a big night against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The Bulls will be without starting center Nikola Vucevic due to health and safety protocols. Vucevic is a pivotal contributor to Chicago’s rebounding, as he averaged 10.9 boards per contest, nearly twice as much as the second-highest total on the team. His absence will undoubtedly free up Turner’s rebounding capability. The Pacers’ big man has already snatched at least eight rebounds in half of his games this season. No Vucevic to battle with down low will only benefit Turner, which certainly gives this price some value. Take Myles Turner to grab at least eight rebounds on Monday against Chicago.

Grayson Allen Over 12.5 Points (-110)

We have backed Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen countless times to go over his points total, and with no adjustment from his previous outing, we will continue to do so. Allen is 11-6 to the over at this number on the year and has taken at least ten field goals in 14 of 17 games on the season. 73.5 percent of his field-goal attempts have been three-pointers, which gives an added bonus on his chances to cash this over. At 42.3 percent from beyond the arc this year, Allen has proven he is a sharpshooter the Bucks can rely on, and his shotmaking ability will continue to provide value on his point totals. Take him to beat this number on Monday night against the Orlando Magic.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.