Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Saturday, November 13

Friday night brings us 11 games set to tip-off an always busy start-to-the-weekend NBA slate. We’ve got two player props that we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are backing from tonight’s matchups.

Nicolas Batum Over 9.5 Points (-106)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Nicolas Batum has done well stepping into the role of perimeter threat in the team’s starting lineup, specifically in the absence of Marcus Morris due to injury. Batum has beat this number at a consistent rate as of recent, hitting the over in five of his last six outings. The volume is easily there with at least eight shot attempts from beyond the arc in four of those six. Take the league veteran to cash on the over of this total yet again against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie Under 18.5 Points (-110)

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has proven to be a strong scorer in the league throughout recent seasons, but his volume has certainly suffered in recent outings. In the first four games of the season, Dinwiddie averaged 16.2 field goal attempts per game and was beat this number with ease in two matchups. In five games since, he is getting just 9.8 shots up per game and it’s hurting his scoring output as he hasn’t touched this number since. Take Dinwiddie to stay under on his points total on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic.

