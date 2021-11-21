Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, November 21 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’ve got five games to look forward to in the NBA on Sunday as we close out the weekend on the hardwood. There are a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Cade Cunningham Over 15.5 Points (-120)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has finally come into his own in his rookie season and has started to show flashes of his ability in the last three games. The number one overall pick struggled early on but has gone over this number in each of those previous three outings. With at least eight three-point attempts taken in four of his last five games and averaging over 14 field goal attempts per game, he has tons of volume to help us clear this number. Take Cunningham to beat this total on Sunday night as he goes up against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kristaps Porzingis Over 18.5 Points (-116)

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been one of the hottest players in the NBA in the last few games, and the total doesn’t seem to adjust for his efficient play. Porzingis has destroyed this number in five straight games and has put up at least 20 shots in three of his last four outings. The seven-year veteran has shown no signs of stopping this torrent pace, and the potential return of teammate Luka Doncic on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers may take some attention off the big man as well. Back Porzingis to beat this number against the Clippers as this total should be at least a point or two higher.

