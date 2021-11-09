Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, November 7 by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, November 7

Eight games await on Sunday in the NBA, and we have two player props that you should be backing in action. Let’s look at who we are on in tonight’s matchups.

Montrezl Harrell Over 14.5 Points (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers Montrezl Harrell has been having a career year thus far, and it’s hard to see it stopping anytime soon. The big man is 6-3 to this number on the year and is often getting plenty of free throws to help him reach this number. He is averaging five points per game from the free-throw line alone, and with six games of nine field-goal attempts or more, there are tons of ways for Harrell to reach this number on Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks also allow the fourth-most free throws per game in the NBA, something that Harrell should become the beneficiary of. Take the seven-year veteran to clear this number on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 23.5 Points (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been red hot as of late and is willing the Thunder to avoid being the laughing stock of the NBA. After early struggles in the first few games due to a new jump shot, it looks like the fourth-year player is getting comfortable and has beat this total in five of his last six games. With such little scoring punch in Oklahoma City, it sets up Gilgeous-Alexander to have four games of 19 or more field goal attempts, something that may become a regular occurrence. Take the guard to beat this number on Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

