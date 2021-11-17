Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, November 16 by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Just three games on Tuesday in the NBA as teams recover from Monday’s hefty slate. We’ve still got two player props, including one long shot, that we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking from tonight’s matchups.

Tyrese Maxey Over 16.5 Points (-112)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has suddenly been cut loose by head coach Doc Rivers and is taking advantage in a big way. Maxey averaged just 10.8 field goal attempts per game in the first ten contests of the season and beat this number just twice in those outings. In four games since, he is averaging 19.3 shots per contest and has destroyed this number in three of those four outings. With center Joel Embiid (health and safety protocol), guard Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocol), and guard Danny Green (hamstring) all set to miss Tuesday night’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, it feels like the Maxey show will live on for another night. Take the second-year guard to beat this number in Tuesday’s action.

Doug McDermott To Make 4+ Threes (+720)

This is the first true long-shot I have given out this season, but this price is far too attractive to pass up. San Antonio Spurs guard Doug McDermott has quickly settled into his starting role with his new team and is sharpshooting in a big way to start the year. McDermott is cashing in on 45.9 percent of his three-point attempts and has hit this number three times in ten games this season. The slick shooter also went over 12 times in his past 76 outings dating back to the start of last season. That’s 15.7 percent of the time which should leave this number right around +530. Add in that he has reached this number in two of his past three, and it feels like there is tons of value here. Take McDermott to hit four or more threes on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

