Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, November 2 by Sports Grid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, November 2

We are on a hot streak at 17-5 in our last 22 NBA player props! We’ll look to keep the ball rolling with a quiet five-game slate on tap for Tuesday night. Let’s look at some player props in tonight’s action that we think hold the most value.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGridÂ andÂ various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Harrison Barnes Over 7.5 Rebounds (+106)

Simply put, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is playing at an MVP level to open the season. The veteran is putting up 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, both numbers blowing away his previous career-high season averages in his tenth season. This number is puzzling, and it feels even weirder given the plus-money assigned to it. Barnes has cleared this total in five of six games this season, and his high-rebounding stats can be attributed to the disappearance of teammate Marvin Bagley III from the rotation. Bagley has averaged 7.5 rebounds in his three previous seasons with Sacramento. Barnes has upped his contributions on the boards, and it hasn’t shown any signs of stopping. Take him to clear this rebounding number on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz.

Kyle Lowry Under 14.5 Points (-110)

We took this once before, and I’m looking to back it again purely based on the lesser scoring role Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has taken on with his new team. With Toronto in 2020, Lowry saw 11 field goals or less in 12 of his 46 games played. In five games this season, Lowry has not taken more than 11 shots in any of them, mainly due to talents like Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo demanding so much volume as the players averaging 20+ points per game on the roster. It’s clear Lowry has been instructed to take a back seat as the fourth or even fifth scoring option on this team, and 14.5 points just feels far too lofty for a player who has beaten this number once this season, a game where Adebayo was out. Take Kyle Lowry to stay under the number on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up forÂ Fanduel SportsbookÂ today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.