Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday, November 17 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve got 11 games on tap in the NBA on Wednesday as we start to enter the real grind of the season. There are a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight,

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Grayson Allen Over 13.5 Points (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been a popular choice for us this season, and this number definitely holds a solid amount of value tonight. Allen has scored at least 15 points in each of his past six games as he is getting tons of three-point attempts and cashing in a team-high 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. His role as the sharpshooter in the starting lineup feels solidified at this point, and as a consistent shooter, he’s a safe option to back towards the over yet again. Take the fourth-year player to beat this number on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Isaiah Stewart Over 9.5 Points (-106)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has recently been getting a serious uptick in volume, and it feels like the right time to buy in on his ability to capitalize on that. In his previous two games, Stewart had double-digit field goal attempts for the first time this season and put up 20 points in the first game. He is a high-efficiency shooter with a 55.7 percent field goal rate this season, and if he is getting that many shots up, he’s going to beat this number quite a bit. The second-year player is starting to see roughly 30 minutes per game, and that combined with some newly introduced volume makes this number feel a bit too low. Take Stewart to break this threshold on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.