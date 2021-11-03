Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday, November 3 by Sports Grid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA has another packed slate of 11 games ready to tip-off on Wednesday night! For one of the first times this season, we are backing a high-profile player on the hardwood. Let’s look at some player props from tonight’s action that we think hold the most value.

Richaun Holmes To Get 10+ Rebounds (+114)

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has been hounding the boards for the team this season and has made a serious leap as a legit rebounder. Holmes is averaging 10.4 boards per game on the year and has reached this number in six of seven games so far. He is averaging 20.7 rebounding chances this season versus just 15.6 a year ago, and the shift in his role has shown in the box score. The plus-money price on this wager makes it an even more attractive play than the typical juice that needs to be laid to get a number like this one. Take Sacramento’s big man to find double-digit rebounds in Wednesday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joel Embiid Over 36.5 Points + Rebounds (-113)

I often try to avoid the household names with NBA props to find more value, but this one felt right with the recent news surrounding the team’s lineup. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will return to the floor on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls after a rest day on Monday. The 76ers will be without forward Tobias Harris, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss Wednesday’s matchup. In games without Harris, Embiid is 7-1 to the over on this number, with his lone under coming with a combined 35 points and rebounds. It feels like the frontcourt will be all his on Wednesday, and the number doesn’t seem to take that into account. Take the four-time All-Star to go over this combo total against the Bulls.

