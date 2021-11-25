Bills Vs. Saints Betting Preview: Odds, Props, Pick For Thanksgiving Game Buffalo has been bet up from -4.5 to -6.5 by Sam Panayotovich 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints meet Thursday night in Louisiana as you’ll likely be waking up from your second nap after a plentiful Thanksgiving feast.

Buffalo started the season 4-1, but has really struggled over the last five weeks. The Bills are just 2-3 since then with a shootout loss at Tennessee, an unexplainable 9-6 dud at Jacksonville and a 26-point beatdown Indianapolis in Orchard Park. They’ve also been leapt by the New England Patriots in the AFC East standings.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has been decimated by injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL, wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played a snap all season, running back Alvin Kamara is still out with a bad knee and running back Mark Ingram is a game-time decision.

Here’s our betting preview for Thursday night’s Bills-Saints game with all lines, totals and prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills (-6.5) at New Orleans Saints

Total: 45

BETTING TRENDS

Bills

4-0-1 ATS last five games following a loss

10-3-1 ATS last 14 games in November

7-3 ATS last 10 road games

1-3-1 last five games as the favorite

“Over” 7-3 last 10 road games

Saints

6-0 ATS last six games off an ATS loss

8-2 ATS last 10 games as home underdog

35-17 ATS last 52 games when catching points

“Over” 9-4 last 13 games against winning teams

GAME PROPS

First-half line, total

Bills -3.5, 22.5

Bills total team points over/under 26.5

Saints total team points over/under 19.5

PLAYER PROPS

First touchdown scorer

Mark Ingram +700

Stefon Diggs +800

Josh Allen +1200

Emmanuel Sanders +1200

Dawson Knox +1200

Marquez Callaway +1400

Zack Moss +1600

Cole Beasley +1600

Tre’Quan Smith +1600

PICK

Josh Allen Over 277.5 passing yards — Allen has only hit this number in four games this season, but let’s consider the positives heading into Thursday night. Buffalo hasn’t been able to run the football with success at all and the Saints have the third-best run defense in the NFL. Time to pass! There’s a very realistic chance that Allen throws the rock 40 times against a New Orleans pass defense that ranks in the bottom-third of the league. The Saints can definitely be beaten down the field and the Bills receiver room is loaded with weapons. If Buffalo doesn’t get too cute, Allen could be in for a huge day. He’ll also have perfect throwing conditions inside the Caesars Superdome and won’t have to deal with any wind or weather. All things are lining up perfectly for an aerial attack from the former Wyoming Cowboy.