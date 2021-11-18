Brewers Corbin Burnes Wins National League Cy Young by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Major League Baseball announces Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes has been awarded the 2021 National League Cy Young Award.

In a razor-thin win, Burnes received 12 first-place votes, with Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler placing second and Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Max Scherzer placing third. A dominant 2021 campaign, Burnes pitched 167 innings in the regular season, starting 28 games and posting an 11-5 record with a 2.43 ERA, 35.6% K rate and a 0.94 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, Burnes ranked first in ERA, first in K rate and second in WHIP. Last season, his cutter was one of the more dominant pitches in the majors, used in 34% of two-strike situations; the pitch had a 50% K rate, with a 41% CSW rate and a 67% PutAway rate.

The Brewers, who won the National League Central Divison with a 95-67 record, were defeated by the Atlanta Braves in the postseason and hope to continue their push toward the World Series next season. Milwaukee is +1600 to win the 2022 World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.