Broncos Noah Fant Lands on COVID-19 IL

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

The #Broncos placed TE Noah Fant on the COVID-19 reserve list. https://t.co/XxAQEimkl7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Fant’s status is likely in jeopardy for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. A leader in the Broncos receiving corps, Fant is responsible for 20% of Denver’s target share from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, seeing at least five targets in the six of the first eight games this season. This year, Fant has caught 37 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

With Fant likely out of the Broncos’ offense Sunday, facing a Cowboys defense ranked sixth in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders, expect additional targets to go to Courtland Sutton. The team leader with a 23% target share, Sutton is priced at 6,700 on FanDuel and has seen at least five targets in six of the first eight games of the season.

Denver is a 9.5-point road underdog against theÂ Cowboys on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 49.5-point total.