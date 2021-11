Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14 by SportsGrid 10 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Brooklyn Nets (64.73%) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (35.27%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BKN – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!