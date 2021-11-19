Browns Activate Nick Chubb (COVID-19) by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns activated running back Nick Chubb from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per league rules, Chubb was inactive in Week 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

#Browns have activated Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton off of COVID-19 reserve, club announces — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 19, 2021

He should be considered as an RB1 option if he returns to practice on Friday.

Note that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing multiple injuries, including a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, a right knee contusion, and a sore left foot. Thus, this could be an opportunity for Cleveland’s running game to take center stage on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Browns are as high as a 12-point favorite, and while sharp bettors aren’t known for laying double digits, they’ll be fading the 0-8-1 Lions in this matchup.

Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice with an oblique injury which means backup Tim Boyle took the first-team snaps. Doyle last threw an NFL pass in the 2019 season as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He’s registered a total of just four pass attempts in his NFL career.

