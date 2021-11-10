Browns Low on Running Backs Heading Into Week 10 by SportsGrid 7 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cleveland Browns run the ball more than 29 other NFL teams. However, their game plan could change heading into their Week 10 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, confirmed that the team would be without Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton, and John Kelly after all three running backs tested positive for COVID-19. Compounding the problem, Kareen Hunt would be designated from the injured reserve, meaning the Browns are down to one running back.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Kareem Hunt (calf) won’t be designated from IR this week for #Patriots. RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton, and John Kelly all positive for COVID-19 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 10, 2021

D’Ernest Johnson will be the Browns’ feature back on Sunday, as he’s the only running back left on their depth chart. Johnson has appeared in nine games for the Browns but didn’t play more than five offensive snaps until Week 6, with most of his early-season snaps coming on special teams. In total, the third-year running back has 37 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns’ distressing running back situation could result in increased reliance on Baker Mayfield against the Pats. Mayfield hasn’t attempted more than 33 passes in a game this season and averages 239.6 yards per game.

