The Boston Bruins look to keep the win streak alive after a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night at TD Garden with a three-game week.

Boston kicks off the slate of games by welcoming the Detroit Red Wings to town before hitting the road to take on the Nashville Predators and ending the week back on home ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It will be a good test for the Bruins this week, who will be without Brad Marchand while he serves a three-game suspension. Head coach Bruce Cassidy also was placed in COVID-19 protocol Tuesday. The B’s also have struggled this season against marquee teams, so now is a perfect time to string together some quality wins.

Here’s a look at this week’s schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 30 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 2 at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Red Wings have been a bit of a surprise so far this season. They’ve won their last two games and are 5-4-1 in their last 10. Detroit is one point ahead of Boston in the Eastern Conference, so Tuesday’s game is important for both teams. The Bruins took care of the Red Wings 5-1 earlier this month.

The Predators are averaging 2.7 goals per game and killing nearly 80% of opponents’ power plays heading into their Tuesday game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Mattias Ekholm has struggled through the first quarter of the season for Nashville and nothing seems to be clicking for him. He’s still averaging over 20 minutes per game, and maybe things will start clicking for him against a Bruins team that has played around with their forward lines and defense pairings.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning sit third in the Eastern Conference, four points behind the Florida Panthers and six behind the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bolts have dealt with some injuries, including three to their top-six forward group.

Who Bruins need to look out for

Matt Duchene (Predators) — His 13 goals far and away leads the Preds and he also is pacing Nashville with 21 points. Duchene has potted three game-winning goals this season and has racked up seven points on the power play.

Mikael Granlund (Predators) — Garlund’s 16 assists suggest he knows how to find his teammates in order to create scoring opportunities. Five of his helpers have come on the man-advantage.

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) — Larkin leads Detroit with 10 goals and his 19 points are just two behind team leader Lucas Raymond. Larkin has scored twice on the power play. DraftKings Sportsbook has Larkin at +215 to score Tuesday night.

Lucas Raymond (Red Wings) — Raymond has won 80% of the faceoffs he’s taken with Detroit this season and also leads the team with three power-play goals. His 12 assists also leads the team and he knows how to make his presence known when on the ice. DraftKings Sportsbook has him at +265 to score at any point against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Steven Stamkos (Lightning) — Stamkos leads Tampa Bay in points, goals and assists and is showing no signs of slowing down. His four power-play goals also is the most for the Lightning this season.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Red Wings as the 1.5-goal underdogs for Tuesday’s battle. The over/under total is set for 5.5, which the Bruins have hit in four of their last six games. David Pastrnak, who scored in Sunday’s win, is +105 to light the lamp, while Patrice Bergeron is +145 as he continues to be a menace to opponents.