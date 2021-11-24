Bruins Odds: Expect Plenty Of Goals When Boston Visits Sabres Wednesday night's goal total is set at 5.5 by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Bruins should light the limp plenty of times Wednesday night in Buffalo.

After getting goose-egged at home by Calgary on Sunday, the B’s should be more-than-ready to hit the ice against a Sabres club that has allowed 17 goals over its last three games. The Flames have proven to be one of the best defenses in the National Hockey League while the Sabres are truly polar opposites.

Buffalo currently ranks 25th in shots allowed (32.8 per game), 28th in goals allowed (3.39) and dead last in the league in the face-off circle. The Sabres don’t win draws, they don’t have the puck all that much and they always seem to be in their own zone fending off shot after shot after shot.

That explains why oddsmakers opened the B’s as a heavy -210 favorite ($210 wins $100) and the market has blasted it up even higher to -250 and -260 depending on where you bet.

I still think the best bet is “Over” 5.5 total goals.

Sure, Calgary blanked Boston, but it scored 15 goals in the previous three games.

The B’s have been very solid at generating scoring chances over the last few weeks and the shot counts have certainly piled up, too. Boston is averaging 37 shots on goal in its last eight games thanks to quality minutes from the bottom-six forward group.

“Over” bettors received even better news about an hour ago when the Sabres announced that backup goalie Aaron Dell will start between the pipes. Dell is 0-3-0 this season with a 3.73 GAA and .874 save percentage. A professional bettor told me this morning to fire away on the “Over” once Dell was confirmed.

So here we are.

I also like the Detroit Red Wings as a small home dog against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. The Wings have dropped four straight, but the market is still moving in their direction despite the Blues receiving over 80% of tickets at multiple sportsbooks.

Detroit is 5-2-2 at home.

BOS-BUF Over 5.5 goals -120

Red Wings +120

RECORD: (74-71, +9.2)

