Bruins Odds: Why Betting 'Under' In B's-Red Wings Is Move To Make Five of Boston's seven games have gone 'Under' the total by Sam Panayotovich 4 hours ago

Much like the beginning of last season, the Boston Bruins are playing games low and slow.

It’s mostly been a combination of inconsistent offense and a lack of high-scoring chances parlayed with the team’s usual structure and defensive responsibility. Boston is also 3-for-19 (16%) on the power play, which is the ninth-worst unit in hockey at the moment.

You have to imagine things will start to click and these issues will be corrected, but it’s hard to ignore the way things have looked over the season’s first few weeks.

Five of the B’s seven games have gone “Under” the total.

2021-22 Bruins results

Oct. 16 vs. DAL: 3-1 (U)

Oct. 20 at PHI: 6-3 (O)

Oct. 22 at BUF: 4-1 (U)

Oct. 24 vs. SJ: 4-3 (O)

Oct. 27 at FLA: 4-1 (U)

Oct. 28 at CAR: 3-0 (U)

Oct. 30 vs. FLA: 3-2 (U)

Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night and it’s the most expensive betting price of the season to date on the B’s. They opened as a -255 favorite ($255 wins $100) and it’s only gotten more expensive. Most sportsbooks are dealing Boston -280 or higher and DraftKings is at -295.

You’ll never catch me laying three to win one in a random, regular-season hockey game.

No, thanks.

My favorite bet in the game is “Under” 5.5 total goals. Jeremy Swayman and the Boston blue line should limit Detroit’s average offense and I don’t expect an outburst from the Lucas Raymond line against the Charlie McAvoy pairing. The Wings are also still without Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.

I expect the B’s to shut down Detroit’s offense and dictate the pace of play.

DET-BOS Under 5.5 goals -110

RECORD: (69-64, +11.9)

