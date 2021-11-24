Buffalo Bills Vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bills vs. Saints Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 25

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Bills vs. Saints Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bills -270 | Saints +220

Spread: Bills -6

Total: 45 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +900 | Saints +7500

Bills vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

Over 45 (-110)

Bills vs. Saints News, Analysis, and Picks

The Buffalo Bills will travel to New Orleans on Thanksgiving night to take on the Saints as both teams will look to get back into the win column following Week 11 losses. Both teams are a combined 1-5 in their past three games and will look to get back on the right track. The Saints have fallen into the thick of the NFC playoff picture, and the Bills will look to keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Despite their troubles, Buffalo remains second in the NFL in points per drive while New Orleans sits in 15th. The Saints have been a different animal at home when it comes to offensive production, averaging 30 points per game in their four home games on the year. With quarterback Jameis Winston out for the season and now running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in danger of missing the outing, expect a lot of Taysom Hill and some trickery from head coach Sean Payton to keep the Saints in this one. The total feels a bit too low for two offenses that could explode at any minute, so take the over in this Thanksgiving primetime matchup.