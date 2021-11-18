CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED by SportsGrid 58 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

TOP 10 ODDS FOR CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Lucas Raymond: +250 (previously +1500)

Trevor Zegras: +450 (previously +550)

Dawson Mercer: +600 (previously not in top 10)

Moritz Seider: +650 (previously +1100)

Bowen Byram: +750 (previously not in top 10)

Cole Caufield: +1500 (previously +250)

Spencer Knight: +1500 (previously +900)

Jonathan Dahlen: +1500 (previously not in top 10)

Jeremy Swayman: +1500 (previously not in top 10)

Jamie Drysdale: +1900 (previously +1200)

PLAYERS WHO HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP 10 ODDS FOR CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Alex Nedeljkovic: +1900 (previously +1100)

Nick Robertson: +1900 (previously +1500)

Alex Newhook: +2200 (previously +1100)

Marco Rossi: Not available (previously +2200)

Vasily Podkolzin: Not available (previously +2600)

We weren’t wrong when we previously said the competition for the Calder Trophy this season was wide open.

There are still many games to play, so let’s open up FanDuel Sportsbook and see if there’s an edge we can find in the numbers.

COLE CAUFIELD

Cole Caufield went from Calder favorite to the AHL. In ten NHL games this season, he’s only managed to record one assist. Caufield is currently succeeding in the AHL, so he might help the Laval Rocket win a Calder Cup, but we don’t see him winning the Calder Memorial Trophy this season.

LUCAS RAYMOND

Lucas Raymond is the new favorite to win the Calder Trophy. He leads all rookies in scoring with 18 points through 18 games. However, we should point out that he’s played more games than the rest of the field (excluding teammate Moritz Seider). Still, he’s the only rookie scoring at a point a game pace and is second amongst rookies in shots per game. It will be tough to beat Raymond, as he’s playing nearly 20 minutes a game on his team’s top line.

MORITZ SEIDER

Let’s stick with Detroit. Last time, we said that a lot of people were sleeping on Moritz Seider. Well, they’re not sleeping on him anymore. Seider has moved from +1100 to +650. He leads all rookie defensemen in points with 13, and only Bowen Byram is putting up more points per game at the position. Much like his teammate Raymond, Seider is playing on the top pairing in Detroit. The Red Wings are putting a lot of faith in its young talent, and to their credit, they’re performing.

TREVOR ZEGRAS

Trevor Zegras is still in the mix, moving from +550 to +450. There were a lot of expectations on Zegras at the start of the season, and he’s meeting them, centering Anaheim’s second line. He’s currently fourth in rookie scoring and averages 0.67 points per game. As long as Zegras continues to get time on the Ducks’ first powerplay unit, keep an eye on him in this Calder race.

DAWSON MERCER

Dawson Mercer has moved from not being in the conversation to being impossible to ignore. Amongst rookies with more than ten games played, Mercer is second in points per game and first in even-strength points per 60 minutes. Mercer is centering the Devil’s second line, gets time on his team’s top powerplay unit, and is third in shots per game amongst rookies. He’s currently seven points behind Raymond, but with four fewer games played. If Raymond weren’t such an avid shooter himself, Mercer would be an attractive bet at +600.