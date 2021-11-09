Cardinals QB Kyler Murray & WR DeAndre Hopkins Ruled OUT For Sunday Vs. 49ers by SportsGrid November 7 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, per the team’s Twitter.

Murray and Hopkins both missed team practice all week and it seemed that they were trending towards this decision.Â Both players suffered the injuries in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback will miss the first game of his NFL career after making 40 consecutive starts. Plenty of line movement has brought this number from -2.5 to +5.5 due to their absences.

Murray has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions and has rushed for three touchdowns this season. Hopkins has tallied 35 receptions on 49 targets for 486 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games this season.

Arizona Cardinals Vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are currently 5.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.