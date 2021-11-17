Cavaliers PF Evan Mobley To Miss 2-4 Weeks With Elbow Sprain by SportsGrid 22 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley is set to miss 2-4 weeks with a right elbow sprain, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Mobley exited Monday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics with the injury and did not return. It’s a hefty loss of a rookie who was putting up some gaudy numbers for someone with just 15 games under his belt. Mobley has averaged 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game to start his career and his absence will hinder Cleveland for the next month or so. His status and timeline for return will be something to monitor in the coming weeks. With Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love, and Jarrett Allen all also missing some time, it leaves a seriously depleted Cavalier frontcourt for the time being.

Cleveland’s next game comes on Wednesday night on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently +610 to make the playoffs and -1000 to miss the playoffs, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.