Cavs' Jarrett Allen Ruled Out vs. Nets

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not travel with the team to take on the Nets on Wednesday night.

#Cavs Jarrett Allen (illness) will not play Wednesday here in Brooklyn. Allen won't be making the trip. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 16, 2021

Allen is currently battling an illness, but the good news is that it’s not COVID-19 related. The bad news is that Cleveland’s already without their rookie center Evan Mobley who’s likely to miss two to four weeks with an elbow strain.

Allen recently signed a five-year $100 million contract to remain in Cleveland. The Texas product has thrived since joining the Cavaliers via trade in January earlier this year. He’s increased his scoring each year since he’s been in the league. This season, he’s averaging 14.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Cleveland will hope to have Kevin Love available after the 14-year veteran entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols on Nov. 1. Lauri Markkanen could be available as well after also entering COVID-19 protocols.

The Cavaliers opened as a 13-point road underdog for Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn, but that number’s already been bet down to +12.

