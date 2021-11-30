CeeDee Lamb Set to Return vs. Saints in Week 13 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dak Prescott will have his favorite receiver back in the lineup for the Dallas Cowboys Thursday Night Football matchup. CeeDee Lamb confirmed that he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will return to action against the New Orleans Saints.

More CeeDee Lamb: "I wasn't feeling myself. I couldn't describe what it was." Lamb said he will play vs. Saints. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 29, 2021

Lamb leads the team in targets, receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns. The former first-round selection averages 5.0 receptions per game and 74.0 yards per game while playing in 10 games for the Cowboys. Lamb returns to the top of the pecking order and will be a primary option against the Saints’ 23rd-ranked passing defense.

Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson went off without Lamb in the lineup, both going north of 100 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. Both players’ fantasy value takes a hit with Lamb back in the lineup.

The Cowboys take on the Saints as -5.5 favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook; however, they’ll do so without their head coach Mike McCarthy, who tested positive for COVID-19.