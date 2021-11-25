Chargers vs. Broncos Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 12 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West battle. Los Angeles comes into the contest relatively healthy, with the only notable name appearing on Wednesday’s injury report being rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who missed practice with a concussion. For the Broncos, tackle Bobby Massie was limited with an ankle injury, while safety Kareem Jackson missed practice with a neck injury.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 6-4 on the season but count their current record as a bit of a disappointment. The Chargers have been inconsistent but have shown enough to be counted as a contender for the AFC Championship. Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler have taken a step forward, and Derwin James’s ability to stay healthy has transformed the defense into a playoff-caliber unit. Mike Williams started the season with a bang but will need to find a way to remain consistent if Los Angeles is at its best and most explosive.

Denver sits with a respectable 5-5 record through 11 weeks of play. That record would put them in the Wild Card in the NFC, but in the AFC, they sit in 12th place. Denver made the questionable move to dump Von Miller before the trade deadline, trading away the face of the franchise and considerably weakening what was once a feared defense. They have the weapons to compete on offense but are hampered by a lack of talent under center. Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock both have talent but not the talent level to elevate others and make the team better than the sum of its parts.

The Chargers are the easy play for Week 12 at just -2.5. The spread is low because this is a divisional matchup and has held steady throughout the week. We could see some movement before game time. Los Angeles is 5-0 in their past five contests against the AFC West. Denver is 0-4 ATS in their past four games against the AFC. The Chargers are the superior team and should walk away with the victory if they can avoid playing down to the level of their competition. Tap the Chargers for one unit.

The total for this contest sits at 47.5, up from the 47 where it opened. Despite the line movement, the under looks like the value here. This season, the under is 8-2 in the Broncos contests and 6-4 in Chargers’ games this year. The under is 5-2 in the previous seven meetings between these two teams. Los Angeles has some trends supporting the over, but the Broncos have none. Tap the under for Week 12.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!