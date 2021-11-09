Chase Edmonds Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. 49ers by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#AZCardinals RB Chase Edmonds is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said, bringing a stint on short-term IR into play if today’s MRI confirms. He hurt his ankle on the 1st play, and high-ankle is worst-case. Generally, these injuries knock players out 4-6 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

The Cardinals secured an upset victory vs. 49ers on Sunday. They played without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, and Edmonds also exited in the first quarter with an ankle injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain, which is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks. A stint on the short-term IR is a real possibility.

James Conner took full advantage of Edmonds’ absence. He was dominant vs. the 49ers, finishing with 96 rushing yards, 77 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. He ultimately scored 37.8 FanDuel points, making him the highest-scoring player of the week. If Conner isn’t owned in your fantasy league, he’s easily the top waiver claim this week. Eno Benjamin could also be worth some consideration for a bench spot after racking up nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals own the best record in the league at 8-1, and they’re listed as 10-point home favorites vs. the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 10.