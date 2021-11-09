Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Monday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9

Chicago Bears (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bears +260 | Steelers -320

Spread: Bears +7 (-112) | Steelers -7 (-108)

Total: 40.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bears +40000 | Steelers +5500

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions and Picks

Najee Harris over 19.5 rushing attempts (-114)

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers rattled off three consecutive wins to move into second place in the AFC North with a 4-3 record. They’ll look to keep that streak alive on Monday night when the Chicago Bears come to town. A big part of Pittsburgh’s recent success is that their offense looks much more balanced. This season, they’re ranked seventh in pass play percentage (63.53%), but that number’s dropped to 51.74% in their past three games.

Pittsburgh’s a team that needs to run the ball to avoid exposing the aging Ben Roethlisberger. Judging by the numbers, it seems there’s been a slight shift in their game plan as the team is showing more trust in their rookie running back, Najee Harris. Harris averaged just 13.75 carries through the first four games, and the Steelers went 1-3.

Now, he’s averaging 24.33 carries over the past three and Pittsburgh’s 3-0.

That likely won’t go unnoticed by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. It’s not as if Harris earned those carries against a bunch of cupcakes, either. The Steelers’ past two games were against the Browns and Seahawks. Cleveland and Seattle are third, and 12th in Football Outsiders run defense DVOA, respectively.

On Monday night, Harris will be up against a Bears defense that’s 24th in DVOA against the run. And with a rushing attempt prop of 19.5 carries, I think the over is worth a look in this spot.

