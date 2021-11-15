Chidobe Awuzie Activated Off COVID-19 Reserve List by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

COVID-19 continues to impact the NFL, and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was one of the latest players to end up on the COVID-19 reserve list. However, the 26-year-old’s time away from the team came to an end on Saturday when the Bengals activated Awuzie off the reserve list.

Awuzie has started nine games for the Bengals this season, registering 33 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception. Awuzie’s time on the COVID-19 list was short-lived; he was added to the list on Wednesday and cleared to return to the Bengals three days later. Cincinnati’s secondary is giving up 260.3 passing yards per game, the 11th-most in the league.

The Bengals are on a bye in Week 10 and have a date with the Las Vegas Raiders waiting on the other end of their week off. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game after games conclude on Sunday.