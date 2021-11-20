Cole Anthony Out vs. Bucks Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

An ankle sprain will keep Cole Anthony out tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Orlando Magic official PR Twitter account confirmed the news but did not update who would be starting at point guard.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic guard Cole Anthony will not play tonight at Milwaukee due to a sprained right ankle.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 20, 2021

This season, Anthony has started all 16 games for the Magic and is the team leader in points and assists per game, with 19.6 and 5.9, respectively. The 21-year-old is also third on the team in rebounds. Anthony ranks as the team leader in win shares and value above replacement player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference, leaving a big hole to fill against the Bucks.

R.J. Hampton is second on the Magic depth chart at point guard; however, Gary Harris averages more time on the court, has one start under his belt this season, and could also start in place of Anthony. Keep an eye on the starting lineup information as we approach tip-off.

The Magic enter tonight’s contest as +12 against the spread and +570 on the moneyline, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.