Cordarrelle Patterson is a game-time decision for Week 12 against Jaguars by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

#Falcons star RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed last week with an ankle injury, is feeling much better this week. But sources say Atlanta will take it up to game time, making sure they are smart about it. A true game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision for Week 12 against the Jaguars. Patterson was inactive for Week 11 and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He did take part in limited practice all week. Patterson is Atlanta’s leading rusher and is second on the team in receiving yards. He is having a career year, amassing 473 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns this season. Patterson’s leads all running backs in receiving yards, and his five receiving touchdowns are the second-most by a running back this season. Considering how versatile an offensive threat Patterson is, it’ll be a significant gain for the Falcons if he can rejoin the lineup.

Atlanta bettors better keep a close eye on any Patterson news because this one might come down to a last-minute decision. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to take advantage of any pre-game odds for this one.