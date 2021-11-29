Corey Seager Agrees to Massive Deal With Rangers by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

BREAKING: Star shortstop Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a 10-year, $325 million deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

The Rangers have been super aggressive to start free agency. They kicked things off with a seven-year, $175M contract with Marcus Semien, and they’ve now agreed to terms with Seager. The deal is reportedly for 10-years and $325M, putting his contract in the same ballpark as Francisco Lindor’s with the Mets. The agreement also reportedly doesn’t include any opt-outs, so Seager will be a mainstay with the Rangers for the foreseeable future.

In addition to spending half a billion dollars on their middle infield, the Rangers also brought in one of the best remaining starters on the market. They signed Jon Gray to a four-year, $56M contract, and he will serve as the team’s ace next season. He was never able to fully flourish with the Rockies â Coors Field is one of the toughest pitcher’s parks in the league â but he did post a 3.98 xERA in 2021. The Rangers also play in an extreme hitter’s park, but it will represent an excellent upgrade for Gray.

The Rangers are hopeful that their spending spree will vault them into contention next season, but they remain long shots to win the World Series. They’re currently listed at +7500 on FanDuel Sportsbook.