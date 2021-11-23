Cowboys Optimistic About Status Of WR CeeDee Lamb For Thursday Vs. Raiders by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly optimistic about the status of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders following a concussion suffered in their Week 11 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, per CBS Sports’s Patrik Walker.

Lamb left the game on Sunday with the concussion and his status is now up in the air for the team’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Raiders. Lamb has developed into the top receiving option on the Cowboys this season, leading them in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns on the season. His loss on Thursday would be a massive blow to a receiving corps that will already be missing Amari Cooper who is out with a positive COVID-19 test.

In ten games played this season, Lamb has 50 receptions on 77 targets for 740 yards and six touchdowns. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days leading up to kickoff.

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.