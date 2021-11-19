Cowboys vs. Chiefs Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 11 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a game of the week candidate and a potential Super Bowl preview. Both teams come into this contest leading their division but also come with significant question marks on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas has just one name on the injury report to start the week with Tyron Smith limited on Wednesday. However, they have several names on injured reserve, including top pass rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. Other players of note on I.R. include Michael Gallup, Blake Jarwin, Neville Gallimore, and Jabril Cox.

Kansas City comes into this contest relatively healthy, with offensive lineman Lucas Niang and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed being the only notable names on the injury report. Niang is dealing with a rib injury and missed Wednesday’s practice. Sneed is dealing with a knee injury and was limited on Wednesday. Kansas City will be hoping to activate running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from short-term injured reserve at some point of the week.

Dallas has been better than expected this season and stands head and shoulders above the floundering NFC East. They have all but punched their ticket to the postseason but will need to focus on maintaining momentum while hoping to get healthy for when it matters the most. They are far from the most complete team in the NFC but have the offensive firepower and defensive playmakers to surprise just about anyone. Kansas City has been maddeningly inconsistent this season but seems to be in the process of turning it around. They no longer look like the near-invincible team that could overcome any deficit but is still more than good enough to find their way back to the AFC Championship game. What they can do there and beyond without marked improvement is the half a billion-dollar question.

This is a tough matchup to handicap. Kansas City has been terribly inconsistent but are hard to fade playing at home with such a small spread. The Chiefs are a poor 3-7 ATS on the season, while the Cowboys are 8-1 ATS. In what could quickly turn into a shootout, this game will come down to defensive stops and who can record more of them. The defensive side of the ball is thought to be the Achilles’ heel of both of these teams, so it will be interesting to see who steps up in Week 11. This season’s underdog trend suggests rolling with the Cowboys by fading the Chiefs at home at less than a touchdown runs counter to logic and reason. The Chiefs have already climbed from -1.5 to -2.5 and are currently saddled at -118. Tap the inconsistent Chiefs before they climb to -3 at FanDuel.

Everyone expects this contest to be a shootout, so of course, it will turn into a defensive battle. The under is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ past five contests overall. With that said, the total has climbed from 55 to 56. These two teams have combined for 58.3 points per game this season. The over is 5-4 in the Chiefs and 5-5 in the Cowboys contests this year. The over is 5-2 in the Cowboys’ past seven games in which they were listed as the underdog. Tap the Chiefs and the over.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!