Dalvin Cook Departs Early With a Shoulder Injury

Scary moment in Santa Clara when Dalvin Cook had to be carted off the field versus the San Francisco 49ers. The injury occurred in the third quarter when the Minnesota Vikings running back was wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage, going down in pain as he fumbled the ball.

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook now being carted off. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Cook was productive before being forced out of the contest, rushing the ball for 39 yards on 10 carries and adding 64 yards on six receptions. Cook has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, and an update on his injury status should be provided in the post-game press conference.

Alexander Mattison took over as the lead back with Cook done for the night. Mattison has thrived as the feature back and will get most of the totes if Cook is expected to miss time.

