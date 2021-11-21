Damian Lillard Available Against 76ers on Saturday by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The lingering abdominal injury that prevented Damian Lillard from playing earlier this week won’t limit him on Saturday. Casey Holdahl confirmed that Lillard would be in the Portland Trail Blazers lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lillard is available for tonight’s game https://t.co/quBaRMzjKa — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 21, 2021

Lillard has been playing well over his recent sample, averaging 24.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists over his past six games. That production is equivalent to 42.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game, with Lillard going above his season average in all six games. After Hours slates remain on FanDuel tonight, and rostering Lillard will cost $8,500.

Anfernee Simons started in place of Dame when he was unavailable earlier this week and could be in line for increased usage if Lillard’s injury doesn’t hold up. Simons is fourth on the Blazers, averaging 11.6 points per game, and has a $3,800 salary at FanDuel.

The Trail Blazers are 8-8 this season but have been playing well over their recent stretch. Coming into tonight’s contest, the Blazers have won two in a row and three of their past four. The betting market likes their chances to continue that hot streak, as the Blazers enter tonight’s contest as -7.5 favorites.