D'Andre Swift considered day-to-day with a shoulder sprain by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#Lions RB D'Andre Swift, who left yesterday’s game early with a shoulder injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. Some positive injury news. Coach Dan Campbell had called it a shoulder sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that D’Andre Swift is considered day-to-day with a shoulder sprain. After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell referred to the injury as such. Swift will have December fifth to heal up before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns are also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries. This news is positive, considering it could have been much worse. Swift could still miss a game or two, but there is still a possibility of him suiting up for Week 13, which would be great for Swift because the Vikings aren’t great against the rush.

