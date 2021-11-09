Danny Green Starts for 76ers on Monday by SportsGrid 22 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Danny Green is back in the starting lineup following a three-game absence. Green was dealing with a hamstring injury but is cleared to play against the New York Knicks on Monday.

Green’s return to the lineup is well-timed as the 76ers are without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as they are in the league’s health and safety protocols due to COVID-19.

Green has started seven games for the 76ers this season and averages 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. The three-time NBA champ is attempting just 4.9 field goals per game, resulting in his career’s best effective field goal percentage. With Harris and Embiid out, Green could take on a more prominent role offensively.

The 76ers have won six straight games, improving their record to 8-2. Their last loss came at the hands of the Knicks, who they face tonight. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook has the 76ers priced as home dogs, which reflects their injury concerns. Philadelphia is priced as +2.5 home dogs against the spread and +120 on the moneyline.