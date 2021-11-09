David Montgomery Activated from IR by SportsGrid 24 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Bears officially activated David Montgomery from IR for tonight’s game vs. the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

Montgomery has been out of the lineup since Week 4 with a knee injury, but he has been activated off the IR in advance of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Steelers. Montgomery operated as the team’s workhorse back before getting injured, but it remains to be seen how heavily he’s leaned on vs. the Steelers. The team could choose to ease him back into action, especially with Khalil Herbert impressing in his stead.

Montgomery posted his best game of the year in his last start, racking up 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns vs. the Lions. He could thrive playing next to Justin Fields since opposing defenses have to respect Fields’ rushing ability. Fields is coming off the first 100-yard game of his career last week vs. the 49ers.

Unfortunately, the Bears could struggle to find running room vs. the Steelers. They rank seventh in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA.

The Bears are currently listed as seven-point road underdogs vs. the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook.