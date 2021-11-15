DeSean Jackson Set to Make Raiders Debut Sunday Night by SportsGrid 14 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Newly acquired wide receiver DeSean Jackson is set to make his Las Vegas Raiders debut on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson started the season with the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in seven receptions on 15 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown in seven games. Unsatisfied with his playing time, Jackson requested to negotiate his own trade out of LA. When no trade materialized by the trade deadline, the veteran receiver requested a release to become a free agent. The Raiders signed Jackson after releasing Henry Ruggs III.

Jackson is a three-time Pro Bowler, recording 620 catches for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns throughout his career. He landed in a good spot with the Raiders, who have the second-ranked passing attack, averaging 305.1 passing yards per game.

The Raiders are Jackson’s fifth team, after multiple stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, and stops in Washington, Tampa Bay, and LA.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders priced as +3 underdogs at home against the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs.