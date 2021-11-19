Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Lions vs. Browns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Brown Stadium

Lions vs. Browns Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Lions +460 | Browns -620

Spread: Browns -11.5

Total: 43.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Lions +100000 | Browns +4100

Lions vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

Under 43.5

Lions vs. Browns News, Analysis, and Picks

This could be one of the uglier games on the Week 11 slate, and we will be picking accordingly. The Detroit Lions were so close to getting their first win of the season in Week 10, but a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers keeps them winless on the year. The Cleveland Browns were riding high after their Week 9 blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals, but a 45-7 crushing to the New England Patriots has brought them back to .500. Cleveland is suddenly in jeopardy of missing the playoffs despite starting the season 3-1. In 19 games played by these two teams this season, they have combined for 12 games of 17 points less, which means we may see a low-scoring affair in Cleveland this weekend.

Considering game script, an expected early lead for the Browns may aid the under in this one. Cleveland ranks eighth in rushing attempts per game, first in rushing yards per attempt, and seventh in average time of possession. Those numbers bode well for a team looking to drain the clock and hold onto the football as the game progresses. It’s difficult to see the Lions move the football or put points up as they have only scored more than 19 points once this season, and it came in Week 1 garbage time. Take the under in this matchup with a stagnant Detroit offense and a rush-first, possession-based Cleveland offense.