Does Anyone Want The Mets GM Job?

It’s another swing and miss in the New York Mets managerial search. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the Minnesota Twins assistant general manager, Daniel Adler, is the latest executive to rebuff the Mets’ overtures.

Cross another off Mets’ list. Daniel Adler, Harvard alum and young Twins exec, will stay in Minnesota. He is said to admire Alderson but prefers to stay with Twins to continue to develop and be more ready for the next opportunity. This is more about self awareness than rejection. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 2, 2021

Last week, the Mets requested permission to speak with Adler to head up their baseball operations. However, Adler’s taken his name out of consideration as he prefers to remain with the Twins.

It’s not often that you see a big-market team like the Mets struggling to woo potential candidates to come to The Big Apple. After all, it’s a team with talented players and an owner who’s not shy of opening up the wallet to bring free agents in.

With the free agency period quickly approaching, the Mets will undoubtedly hope to have someone in place, sooner rather than later, to oversee any player negotiations.

