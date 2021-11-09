Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa A Game-Time Decision For Thursday Vs. Ravens by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a game-time decision for Thursday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a finger injury, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Tagovailoa missed the team’s Week 9 victory over the Houston Texans with a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand and is now in jeopardy of missing their Thursday Night Football game against the Ravens. If he is unable to go, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be in line to get his fifth start of the season in Tagovailoa’s place. His status will be something to monitor leading up to kick-off.

The second-year signal-caller has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions in five starts on the season to go along with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

The Miami Dolphins are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.