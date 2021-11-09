Donovan Mitchell Returns to Jazz Lineup After One-Game Absence by SportsGrid November 6 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One game off was all that was needed for Donovan Mitchell to resolve his ankle injury. The Utah Jazz’s starting shooting guard returns to the lineup for Saturday night’s tilt against the Miami Heat. Greg Sylvander also confirmed that Royce O’Neale would be available for the Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neale are available to play tonight vs. Heat. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) November 6, 2021

Mitchell missed the Jazz’s 116-98 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and was replaced by Joe Ingles in the starting lineup. This season, the two-time All-Star has been a primary contributor for the Jazz, leading the team in points, assists, and steals, while sitting third in rebounds.

With Mitchell back in the fold, Ingles moves back into a reserve role. Ingles averages 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in just over 24 minutes of action this season. Mitchell can be a DFS cornerstone in tournaments tonight and carries a modest $8,000 salary on the FanDuel main slate. Ingles is a much more affordable $4,800 with substantially less upside.

The Jazz are +1.5 underdogs against the Heat on Saturday, with the total set at 212.5.

