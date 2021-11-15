Fantasy Football Reaction: Winners, Losers, Surprises From Week 10 A pair of Patriots skill players find themselves on the list for their impressive outings by Sean T. McGuire 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There were a lot of Week 10 results that we’ve grown used to seeing during the 2021 campaign, including dominating performances from the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, and some others that we haven’t seen much of with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

All four of those offenses scored 40-plus points, which has a direct correlation to your fantasy football teams. Essentially, the more players from the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs and Patriots you had in your Week 10 starting lineup, the better.

Here are our fantasy football winners, losers and surprises from Week 10. Of note, all stats are compiled by SportRadar and represent full-point PPR leagues.

Winners

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes owners finally were able to breathe a sigh of relief, as the superstar quarterback put together his best fantasy performance of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes, who dropped all the way down to QB8 on Yahoo’s list entering the week, led all quarterbacks with 406 total yards and recorded five (!!) touchdowns. He got back to his old ways en route to finishing as the highest-scoring signal-caller. Mahomes threw a league-best 10 explosive passes of 16 or more yards and had a perfect 100% completion rate on throws that were 20 or more air yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

The Patriots running back took over the lion’s share of carries with Damien Harris (concussion) missing Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The rookie Stevenson made the most of the opportunity, as he recorded 1.14 points per touch on 24 touches en route to 27.40 points, which was second among all players at the position. Stevenson also saw a league-high five goal-line looks and came away with the first multi-touchdown game of his career. Stevenson had four runs of 10-plus yards while finishing with 114 yards from scrimmage.

Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

Those who started Ingram with Saints running back Alvin Kamara missing Sunday’s game were treated to a strong performance. Ingram scored the eighth-most points among running backs, as he recorded 1.16 points per touch on 18 touches. His 14 rushing attempts went for 47 yards, while his four receptions for 61 yards granted him 1.44 points per target. Ingram entered the week ranked 18th by Yahoo and exceeded his projection.

Honorable mention: Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry

Losers

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR, Atlanta Falcons

Patterson has become a lineup mainstay, depicted by him being Yahoo’s RB10 entering Week 10, but Sunday’s performance was one that would have been better on the bench. The Falcons running back finished as the RB45 in total scoring behind a mere 0.98 points per touch on just five touches. It was Patterson’s fewest amount of touches and total yardage (39) this season.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Titans wideout put together a second straight dud Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Brown, who entered the slate as Yahoo’s WR5, compiled 1.65 points per touch on just two touches for a whooping 23 yards. He finished as WR70 in total scoring, behind players like Braxton Berrios and N’Keal Harry — who are owned in literally 0% of Yahoo leagues.

Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Fantasy owners probably are losing their patience with Waller, who failed to score even 30% of his projection in his single worst performance on the campaign. Waller, who entered the slate as Yahoo’s TE2 behind only Travis Kelce, was 17th in total scoring for players at the position. The pass-catching threat recorded 0.91 points per target, as he caught four of the seven passes thrown to him for 24 yards.

Honorable mentions: Tom Brady, DK Metcalf

Surprises

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

Not only was Newton on the active roster less than a week after signing with the Carolina Panthers, but he was productive in his limited amount of snaps. Newton rushed for a 2-yard touchdown on his first snap and threw for a 2-yard touchdown on his second offensive snap. Newton out-scored Carolina’s starting quarterback P.J. Walker from a fantasy perspective, and he also scored more than Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson, just to name a few. There undoubtedly will be fantasy owners who grab him off the waiver wire in hopes of an increased role as time goes on.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots

The Patriots had a handful of impressive individual performances against the Browns, and Bourne was among the list. Bourne, who entered Week 10 as Yahoo’s 65th-ranked receiver, was the fourth-highest scoring player at the position. He led the league in points per target (4.95) while his seven touches went for a total of 141 yards from scrimmage.

Honorable mention: Russell Wilson