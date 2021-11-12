Fantasy Football Week 10: Four Under-The-Radar Starts Based On Advance Stats Both Brandon Bolden and Devin Singletary could benefit from more touches with starters injured by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’re moving on to Week 10 of the fantasy football season.

And with that, we examined advanced fantasy football stats from SportRadar and made the case for four players who, based on matchups and opportunities, could be in line for a big week. Of note, all stats included are based on full-point PPR fantasy football leagues.

Brandon Bolden, RB, New England Patriots

Admittedly, this has more to do with the fact Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson each are banged up after leaving Week 9 with injuries. Their respective statuses aren’t yet official, though it seems New England could be without both. That alone makes Bolden a high-upside Week 10 play. Bolden, since he took over for the injured James White in Week 4, has averaged 8.67 points per week, averaging 1.41 points per touch. His ability as a pass-catcher has helped him produce, too, as the veteran averages 2.08 points per target, sixth-best among running backs who see three or more targets per game. You may think, well, the Browns give up the third-fewest rushing yards on the season — and that’s true. But Cleveland is middle of the pack in receiving yards allowed to running backs and have allowed the 22nd-most fantasy points to players at the position. Bolden was added in 17% of Yahoo leagues this past week, and if both Harris and Stevenson are out, he’s probably worth a starting spot as a low-end RB2 or high-end flex play.

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Similar to Bolden, it sounds like Singletary’s fantasy stock will benefit in Week 10 due to an injury to Zack Moss, who seems doubtful as he works through concussion protocol. Singletary, when he receives touches, has been a fairly productive backfield option. The Buffalo running back received 11 or more carries during each of the first four games this season and averaged just shy of 65 yards per game. And during that time, he averaged 10.33 points on 0.74 points per touch with 56 total touches. Moss saw more goal-line work during those games, which prohibited Singletary from really making the most of his performance (only one touchdown). He has taken a step back during recent weeks but now should have the benefit of leading the backfield against a New York Jets defense that is allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Singletary, again similar to Bolden, should be viewed as a low-end RB2 and middle-of-the-road flex play entering Week 10.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Massachusetts native has been a rising star for fantasy football managers in recent weeks, and he might be nearing must-start territory. Freiermuth is the seventh-highest scoring tight end since Week 5 as he averaged 12.80 points per game during that stretch. He’s not a Darren Waller type or Travis Kelce-like tight end who could see 10 targets in a game and rack up 60-plus receiving yards. But he’s turned those targets into points with a fair share of them coming in the red zone. Only three tight ends have seen more red-zone looks than Freiermuth during these last four weeks (three touchdowns). Freiermuth is going up against a Detroit Lions defense that is 10th-best in the league in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but given his recent streak — unless you have a Kelce, Waller or Kyle Pitts — you should feel confident in the rookie.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

The third-year wideout has put together a very respectable last month of the NFL season, best depicted by the fact he’s averaging 12.23 points per week in full-point leagues. Renfrow, obviously, is not the downfield target like other top receiver options, and that’s probably best depicted by the fact he is WR140 — yes, 140 — in air yards per reception these last four weeks. But Renfrow and quarterback Derek Carr have built a strong connection based on. what he’s good at — a short-yardage threat. And it’s allowed the shifty slot receiver to come away with 23 touches, which ranks WR20, for 2.13 points per touch since Week 5. Renfrow now will have a Week 10 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs defense that has been more than gettable for wideouts this season.